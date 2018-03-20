Raghuram Rajan, Nandan Nilekani to speak at global digital summit in Kochi

Close to 2000 entrepreneurs and influencers have registered for the event. Close to 2000 entrepreneurs and influencers have registered for the event.

With the aim of positioning Kerala as a hub for digital innovation and technology, a two-day global summit is scheduled to be held this week in Kochi, the state’s financial capital.

Top industry leaders including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Aster DM Healthcare founder-chairman Azad Mooppen will attend the summit titled #Future on March 22-23. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will address the delegates through video-conferencing. The summit will be inaugurated by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“#FUTURE will be the most high-profile IT event ever conducted in Kerala. It will unleash the digital achievements of the state and its potential as a consumption-ready digital market place,” said SD Shibulal, chairman of the High Power IT Committee of the state government.

Some of the topics that will form foundations for the panel discussions are digital future of travel and transportation, health and sustainability, technology disruption and innovation and digital future of banking finance and retail.

