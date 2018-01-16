Raghunath Jha passes away at 79: Bihar leader whose 12 votes propelled Lalu to CM’s chair

Raghunath Jha (1939-2018) Raghunath Jha (1939-2018)

Former Union minister and senior RJD leader Raghunath Jha, who passed away in a New Delhi hospital on Sunday night after a prolonged kidney disease, will be remembered for March 1990, when 12 votes that he got from the party while vying for the Chief Minister’s post eventually propelled Lalu Prasad to the seat. Whether Jha’s presence in the scheme of things was incidental could a matter of conjecture but its direct beneficiary was Lalu. Jha, who was 79 when he died, was first in the Congress and a Jagannath Mishra faithful. Mishra, the Chief Minister of Bihar, and Lalu, then in the Janata Dal, were arch rivals. But Jha left the Congress when the party did not give him a ticket in 1985 and joined the Janata Dal.

In March 1990, then Prime Minister V P Singh had wanted former Chief Minister and Scheduled Caste leader Ram Sunder Das to helm Bihar, not Mishra. But then deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal was uncomfortable with the choice. He wanted the firebrand and rustic Lalu to become the Chief Minister. Devi Lal sent his emissary, Sharad Yadav, to create a situation that would make an election within the Janata Dal inevitable.

Senior Janata Dal leader Chandra Shekhar also wanted to throw his weight behind anyone who could ensure that V P Singh’s nominee Das would not become the CM. Chandra Shekhar got his protege Jha to enter the fray as he had somehow sensed that in a one-to-one contest Lalu would lose. He was not far off the mark.

When the votes were counted, Lalu got 59 votes, Das 56 and Jha, who played the spoiler, 12 votes mostly at Das’s expense. Jha rose in the Janata Dal as a top-rung leader and was the second most important leader after Lalu, who is now behind bars. Barring his brief stint in the Samata Party, he remained loyal to Lalu and stood by him through bad times. When last year BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Jha had given his land to Lalu in return for political favours, Jha’s family defended Lalu.

Jha was Union minister in UPA II. He won two Lok Sabha polls in 1999 and 2004. The RJD’s drubbing in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and his indifferent health kept Jha away from active politics. He made a remarkably long and upward political journey —from a village mukhiya to a Union Minister. He became the mukhiya of Amba Kala panchayat in Sheohar district in 1969. He became the Sheohar MLA in 1976 and represented the Assembly segment six times till 1998.

Jha, who started as a socialist, came under the influence of former Union minister and Congress leader Lalit Narayan Mishra early.

He joined the Congress under his influence and became a close associate of his younger brother Jagannath Mishra. When Jagannath Mishra became the CM for the second time in the early 1980s, Jha became the PWD minister in his government in 1983. But proximity to Chandra Shekhar got him into the Janata Dal after the Congress decided not to give him ticket in the 1985 Assembly polls.

Jha became the Bihar Janata Dal president in 1989 and a minister in Lalu’s cabinet in 1993. But he fell out with Lalu in 1998 and took to the Samata Party. He returned to the RJD in 1998 and them won the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar described Jha as a “strong socialist” leader. Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav called his death a “personal loss”.

