Palamau, Garhwa to get piped water soon: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

By 2021-22, water would be supplied through pipe-line throughout the state.

By: PTI | Ranchi | Published:March 26, 2017 11:59 pm
Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that the state would not have any problem for drinking water and irrigation. (Representational Image)

Water would soon be supplied to Palamau and Garhwa through pipe line from Sone River in view of water scarcity in those places, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said at Ranchi on Sunday. Stating that foundation stone of the Rs 4000 crore would be laid in May, Das said people there would not have any problem for drinking water and irrigation.

By 2021-22, water would be supplied through pipe-line throughout the state, Das said while addressing a programme at Nagar Utari in Garhwa district.

“A civil court would be set up in Garhwa soon,” an official release quoted Das as saying.

