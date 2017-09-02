Raghavji Patel joins BJP, heavy blow to Congress in Jamnagar

CM Vijay Rupani welcomes Raghavji Patel to BJP at Hapa in Jamnagar on Friday. (Express Photo) CM Vijay Rupani welcomes Raghavji Patel to BJP at Hapa in Jamnagar on Friday. (Express Photo)

Raghavji Patel, who resigned from the Gujarat Assembly after being expelled from the Congress for voting against Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections recently, joined BJP during an event at Jamnagar agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Hapa on Friday. Patel, an influential Patidar leader and former MLA from Jamnagar (Rural), was welcomed to BJP by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the party’s state unit chief Jitu Vaghani. So far, five of the eight Congress leaders, who had resigned as MLAs after their expulsion from the party for defying whip in the Rajya Sabha elections on August 8, have joined the BJP.

Patel’s son Jayendra – incumbent vice-president of the Jamnagar district panchayat – and many Congress members of Jamnagar’s district and taluka panchayats also joined BJP.

A five-time MLA, 58-year-old Patel organised a meeting of his supporters at the APMC (agriculture produce market committee) and formally returned to the BJP after more than 20 years.

“With me, a number of congress supporters have also joined BJP and Congress will suffer in Jamnagar now. I did not see future of Congress. There is no discipline in Congress, nor collective leadership. Its central leadership is paralysed. I was the senior most Patidar leader in Congress. But, party leaders did not give me my due. Local Congress leaders in Jamnagar would conspire against me at the time of election and try to defeat me. I cannot fight enemies within. Therefore, I’ve left Congress and joined BJP again,” Patel told The Indian Express after the event.

After losing his first Assembly election in 1985 on a Congress ticket, Patel had joined BJP and successfully contested the 1990 Assembly elections from Kalavad seat. He was again elected on a BJP ticket in 1995 and served as rural housing development minister in Suresh Mehta government in 1995-96. He, however, later joined the rebel group of Shankersinh Vaghela, who floated the Rashtriya Janta Party in 1996, but when RJP lost the subsequent election, Patel joined Congress in 1999.

Addressing the gathering at Jamnagar APMC, of which he is the chairman, Patel appealed to Rupani and Vaghani to ensure action against those policemen who “tried to act smart” when the Patidar quota agitation had turned violent in 2015.

“I want to tell Patidar friends that I was part of the (quota) campaign. I am acknowledging this publicly. The core issue is employment and education. Much was done during the time of Anandiben Patel and BJP is sensitive about it. But, your police have acted in a manner where head constable was wiser than the sub-inspector. As a Patidar, I request you to take action against such policemen,” he said.

Raghavji has been largely credited for Congress’s win in the 2015 panchayat polls when the Patidar agitation leaders had extended support to Congress.

In his address, Vaghani alleged that Congress had been misleading the Patidars, by promising quota to the community if it is voted to power.

The CM in his address said even senior politician Shankersinh Vaghela, who had quit Congress in July, was joining BJP and defections would cost Congress in the Assembly polls. “Raghavjibhai, Mansinhbhai (Patel), CK Raulji, Shankersinh, Hakubha — they all are joining BJP. Congress is claiming that they have thrown away kacharo (waste)… But, it will be proven if they are kacharo or kanchan (gold),” he added.

Meanwhile, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti said Raghavji’s defection to BJP would have little impact on the quota agitaion.

