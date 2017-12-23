BJP MPs’ formula: If more than two kids, deny benefits to parents or a generation

BJP MPs in Lok Sabha demanded Friday that the National Population Policy be revised with a two-child norm, with one MP calling for denial of government benefits to those who have more children, and another seeking denial of benefits to the third child.
It began with a private member’s bill moved by Saharanpur MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma, seeking a stringent population control policy to prevent a population explosion.
Speaking on the bill, BJP’s Ravindra Kumar Ray (Kodarma, Jharkhand) said, “Anyone who has more than two children should not get any benefits from the government. That person, family, couple and even the child should be denied all government benefits. In fact, the child cannot be blamed here. But he or she should always remember that ‘my irresponsible father never thought about my future’. Then if he walks on a controlled path, the future generation can get the benefits. However, one generation has to be deprived of the benefits,” Ray said.
Introducing the bill, Sharma urged the government to amend the National Population Policy 2000. “I wish to say before you that a National Population Policy 2018 should be made. It should be a two-child policy,” Sharma said. If a family has more than two children, he suggested, the third child should be deprived of subsidies and a government job, and he/she should not contest elections either.
Sharma, who suggested creation of a separate “Ministry of Population Regulation”, said the population of UP and Bihar was higher than in other states. As per a study, he said, eight districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Moradabad, were going to experience a population explosion.
The rising population was leading to ghettoisation of one community, Sharma added, and asked whether it is “not important that communities should know each other instead of segregating from each other”.
Incidentally, the RSS, in a three-day meet in Jharkhand in 2015, had passed a resolution on the “Challenge of imbalance in the population growth rate” asking the Centre to “re-formulate” the national population policy to address the “demographic imbalance” caused by the rise in Muslim population as reflected in Census data on religious communities.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Godda, Jharkhand) said women should be made aware of the dangers of population explosion “or else there could be a chance that their wards could turn out to be notorious criminals… due to lack of attention and basic amenities.” He wanted a special policy to discourage people from having more than two children.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:50 amThis is not expected from a party like BJP. Either he's in wrong party or doing it for publicity. But in any case such decisions must be implemented. It will be good for India in long run.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:15 amatleast somebody in feku chaddi gang has got the brains,the explosive population is a curse,does not matter how big is your GDP because population absorb all the growth,but I am sure politician would not do it as it is there vote bank,Sanjay Gandhi had this vision now go back and think what was better Nashbandhi or note bandhi,I dia should immediately start 2 child policy,family with 2 childs will be rewarded and families with more than 2 should be penalised,but not the childReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:44 amMuslims and Christians won't like it.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 12:08 pmmayawati,mulayam and ST,SC and dalits also would not like it,all muslims of india are converted hindus,have been given free licience to reproduce like rats and bankrupt the benefit system,if they do not bring any policy to control this rat population India is doomed
- Dec 23, 2017 at 1:56 pmDid your mom told this. You go to country side and the breeding of kids who has how much.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 1:58 pmDipakji did your mom tell this. Just go to country side and see who are breed more.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:12 amThe first MP who think in nation interest. old slogan was "hum do hamare do" new slogan is "Gai hamari mata hai usko khane wale ko fansi do". 2 child formula should be applied to politician too. mere yahan to non-muslim ko bhi 5-6 bache hai sir.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 10:48 amWhat is wrong in it.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 10:40 amEducated middle class service people nowadays have 1.2-1.3 kids on average due to career and consumerism and better living . It is the uneducated , ghetto people who get 3-4 kids on average ( some even more ) . All family planning moves are heeded by the first group and not the second group . Fifty years from now the land will be filled with masses of illiterate slum dwelling or homeless people producing more and more kids (mostly muslim ) and some ultra rich people as overlord.Reply
- Load More Comments