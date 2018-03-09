Rafale deal: Cong asks govt to disclose purchase price of fighter jet, claims other countries paying less

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a press conference in New Delhi (Twitter/INC) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a press conference in New Delhi (Twitter/INC)

Continuing its attack against the BJP over the Rafale fighter jet deal, the Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of “compromising national security” and brewing a “huge scam” by not disclosing the purchase price of the aircraft. Alleging that India is paying more money on the aircraft than Egypt and Qatar, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad questioned the “intent and motive of Modi Government.”

In a press conference organised in New Delhi, Azad also said that the very purpose of signing an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France was defeated because India is paying more price for the jets than Egypt and Qatar. The party also accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of going back on her word and not revealing the purchase price of the aircrafts. “Is it correct that per aircraft pricing of Rafale as per bid dated 12.12.2012 during UPA-Congress government comes to Rs.526.1 crore as against Modi government’s per aircraft purchase price of Rs.1,670.70 crore?” he questioned.

Attacking Modi, the Congress leader also asked why was prior approval of ‘Cabinet Committee on Security’ not taken before announcing the purchase of 26 aircrafts on April 10, 2015? “On 8th April, 2015; Foreign Secretary denied any proposal regarding the purchase of Rafale aircrafts during PM Modi’s visit to France two days later. What transpired in 48 hours between 8th April to 10th April, 2015 whereby Prime Minister decided to announce purchase of 36 Rafale aircrafts?”

The Congress, which has repeatedly cornered the government on the deal, also said that while the defence minister had said that the jets were purchased on ‘emergency basis’, why a single aircraft has not been delivered in the period of 35 months?

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had previously called rafale deal as “biggest corruption issue of the country.” The party has also been alleging that “political corruption” was involved in the deal. Gandhi had also raised the issue while campaigning in Gujarat and Karnataka.

