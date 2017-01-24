Shah Rukh Khan’s rail ride: Man dies in stampede at Vadodara, who is to blame?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan travels from August Kranti express towards Mumbai Central to Delhi in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan travels from August Kranti express towards Mumbai Central to Delhi in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s train journey from Mumbai to Delhi via August Kranti Express turned into a tragedy when a man died during a stampede at Vadodara railway station platform. Khan, who was travelling on the train with the makers of his upcoming film ‘Raees,’ which will hit the screens Friday, waved at the massive crowd that turned up at the station. Even though the actor did not deboard the train, the crowd continued to swell. As soon as the train left the station, a stampede broke out at the platform in which one person lost his life while another was injured.

WATCH VIDEO | SRK’s Raees Turns Deadly! 1Fan Dead, Another Injured As Police Baton Charges Overwhelmed Crowd

What happened: Chain of events

Khan announced two days ago that the team of Raees will be travelling on a train from Mumbai to Delhi, ditching the flight, to promote the film. On Monday night, thousands of fans started swarming Vadodara railway station to see the actor several hours before the scheduled arrival of the train. When the train reached the station a couple of minutes later than its usual 10:15 PM time slot, Khan using a microphone, addressed his fans and urged them to catch the film in theaters.

Farid Khan Sherani, an ardent follower of the actor, who ran a dormitory near the railway station, came with his family to the platform reportedly to see the actor. When the train left the station, a massive stampede broke out at the platform as everyone rushed towards the exit gates. Several people, including Sherani, fainted at the spot. Two constables of the Railway police also collapsed while trying to disperse the crowd. Sherani, along with an injured person was taken to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. Several other persons were wounded and left bleeding during the stampede as police baton charged to disperse the overwhelmed crowd.

Who is to blame?

Questions must be asked regarding the police and security measures that were employed at the railway station and how such a huge crowd was easily able to enter railway premises. Everyone was informed hours ago that the actor was arriving at the station. There were no major delays in the railways routine. The police should have been more proactive at the platform. Security check and barricades could have been kept at several places to ensure those without tickets are not allowed at the platform. On the other hand, many are asking questions of the method of the actor’s team of promoting the film.

WATCH VIDEO | Shah Rukh Khan During Raees Train Ride: I Wish I Could Bring AbRam

Aftermath

Khan, who arrived at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi early morning on Tuesday, expressed his condolences over the tragedy. Again being greeted by a massive show of fans at the railways platform, the actor said, “What happened at Vadodara platform is unfortunate. My prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

#WATCH: Massive crowd gathered at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station as Shah Rukh Khan reaches Delhi for promotion of his film #Raees pic.twitter.com/nBZNRwblac — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

Meanwhile, those injured in the stampede were treated at SSG hospital in Vadodara and and are believed to be out of danger.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd