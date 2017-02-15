Raees promotion: GRP lodges FIR against Shah Rukh Khan

The case was lodged following a complaint by Vikram Singh, 32, who owns a food trolley at the station, said Ganga Sahay Sharma, SHO of GRP, Kota. The case was lodged following a complaint by Vikram Singh, 32, who owns a food trolley at the station, said Ganga Sahay Sharma, SHO of GRP, Kota.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kota, Rajasthan, lodged an FIR against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and others under several charges, including rioting, while he was in Kota for the promotion of his film Raees on January 24.

On way to New Delhi from Mumbai, Khan was aboard August Kranti Rajdhani Express, which had briefly halted at Kota station around 5 am.

The case was lodged following a complaint by Vikram Singh, 32, who owns a food trolley at the station, said Ganga Sahay Sharma, SHO of GRP, Kota.

Singh alleged that the actor did not get down from the train. He waved to his fans and started throwing gifts at them. One such gift was hurled near Singh’s trolley. The trolley was damaged as people rushed to catch the gift.

“Singh suffered injuries in the incident for which he had to undergo treatment,” said Om Prakash, Superintendent of Police, GRP.