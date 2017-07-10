Rae Bareli killings: NSA to be invoked against accused

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that the administration is preparing to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those accused of killing five men in Unchahar area of Rae Bareli district on June 26.

Confirming this, the officiating Rae Bareli SP Shashi Shekhar Singh said preparations are on to invoke the NSA.

Since the killings, the BJP administration had reached out to the victims’ kin, who were all from the Brahmin community. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation to each of the victims’ kin, and several Brahmin leaders of the party had issued statements giving assurance of strict action against the culprits.

A day earlier, however, state Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya seemed to question the party’s response calling the victims “goons, mafia and criminals who had come to kill the son of the village pradhan”.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Vichar Manch, an organisation supported by Manoj Pandey, Samajwadi Party MLA from Unchahar, protested in Lucknow on Sunday.

They demanded invoking of the NSA against the accused, increasing the compensation for victims to Rs 20 lakh and providing a government job to one of the victims’ dependents. Police had to briefly detain the protesters to maintain order and released them after shifting them to the Reserve Police Line, an officer said.

