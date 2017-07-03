Rae Bareli killings: Adityanath gives police 10 days to crack case

The statement further said that the chief minister assured that the government will take stern action in matters of law and order. The statement further said that the chief minister assured that the government will take stern action in matters of law and order.

SIX DAYS after three persons were beaten to death and two others burnt alive at Apta village in UP’s Rae Bareli district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday set a 10-day deadline for police to probe the case and arrest the remaining culprits. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased’s families.

Adityanath has directed the Inspector General (IG) of Lucknow range to take effective action against the accused, according to an official statement issued by the state government Sunday. The statement further said that the chief minister assured that the government will take stern action in matters of law and order.

According to the police, five persons were killed, allegedly by residents of Apta village last Monday when they tried to escape after opening fire at the house of the village pradhan (village head).

The deceased were identified as Rohit Shukla, Anoop Mishra, Ankush Mishra alias Bhaskar Mishra, Brijesh Shukla and Narendra Shukla — all residents of the neighbouring Pratapgarh district. Police said Rohit Shukla wanted to contest the election for post of the village pradhan, and had a tussle with the sons of the incumbent pradhan.

An FIR was lodged against three sons of the village pradhan and four unidentified persons at the Unchahar police station on the basis of a complaint by Rohit’s brother Devesh Shukla.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Gaurav Singh said, five persons — Vijay Kumar Yadav alias Raja Yadav, Krishna Kumar Yadav and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who are sons of Apta village pradhan and two others, Ram Bahal Yadav and Bhadhau Yadav — have been arrested and are in jail. Police also claimed to have recovered a gun belonging to Brijesh Shukla on the information of Bhadhau Yadav.

