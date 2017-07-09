Rae Bareli: As BJP tries to assuage Brahmins, Swami Prasad Maurya says 5 killed were goons

Maurya alleged that the five men were sent by SP MLA from Unchahar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, to eliminate the son of pradhan Ram Shri, as her family had left the SP to join the BJP after the Assembly polls. Maurya alleged that the five men were sent by SP MLA from Unchahar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, to eliminate the son of pradhan Ram Shri, as her family had left the SP to join the BJP after the Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Saturday said that the five persons killed in Unchahar police station area of Rae Bareli on June 26 were “goons, criminals and shooters, who had come to kill son of the pradhan of the village where they were killed”. A week ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of each of five victims allegedly murdered by the family members of the pradhan. He had ordered arrest of the accused after an inquiry within 10 days.

Maurya alleged that the five men were sent by SP MLA from Unchahar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, to eliminate the son of pradhan Ram Shri, as her family had left the SP to join the BJP after the Assembly polls. Maurya’s son Utkrishta had contested the Assembly polls from Unchahar as a BJP nominee but lost to Pandey. “The people killed were goons, criminals and mafia of their area. The people in the villages are celebrating their deaths,” he told reporters.

Pandey could not be reached despite several attempts. Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said Maurya’s comments were “condemnable”. Maurya’s statement comes at a time when the BJP government has been trying to control possible political damage from the incident, which has has been highlighted as the killing of five Brahmins by opposition. All five victims were Brahmins and the accused belong to backward Yadav caste.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App