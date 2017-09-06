Why no action on 2015 complaint against Radhe Maa, Punjab HC asks SSP

Radhe Maa Radhe Maa

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday issued a notice to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kapurthala district asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to act on a complaint against self-styled ‘godwoman’ Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa.

The single bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary passed the directions on a complaint filed by a Phagwara resident, Surinder Mittal. The matter will come up for hearing on October 13. “The court issued showcause notice to Kapurthala SSP as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for the intentional disobedience of the (earlier) court order,” counsel for the complainant, Krishan Singh Dadwal, said.

Mittal had lodged a complaint against Radhe Maa in 2015, seeking registration of a case against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, threatening and other offences under IPC. Dadwal claimed that when no action was taken by the police, the complainant approached the High Court.

The then single bench of the high court had directed the Kapurthala SSP to look into the allegations levelled by the complainant, determine if any cognizable offence was made out and act accordingly, Dadwal said. He claimed that despite reminding the police about the court order, no action was taken by the police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App