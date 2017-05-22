Radha Mohan Singh gets charge of Food Ministry as Ram Vilas Paswan leaves for London for treatment

Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo) Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo)

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has been given the temporary charge of Consumer Affairs Ministry as Ram Vilas Paswan will be abroad for treatment. He has gone to London for treatment of heart-related ailment. Earlier, in January, he was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

According to a report by PTI, President Pranab Mukherjee has directed that Singh shall be assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution till the time Paswan is undergoing treatment. According to a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mukherjee has also said that Paswan shall be designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

According to a PTI report, Paswan will be in London till June 14 for treatment of heart-related ailment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now