Race for Congress Legislative Party leader hots up in Himachal Pradesh

The Assembly session will be convened at Dharamshala on January 9

December 31, 2017
The Himachal Congress has initiated the process to elect Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to assess reasons for the party’s defeat in the Assembly polls. The Assembly session will be convened at Dharamshala on January 9. On return from Shimla, Rahul appointed AICC general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde as observer for the election of CLP leader.

Former CM Virbhadra Singh has already floated his name for the leadership, but there is a younger group, which has already started exploring alternatives. This has led to a fresh tussle in the party between Virbhadra’s 17 supporters, as compared to three others backing PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu’s search for a new face.

Party insiders say they have been strongly lobbying forMukesh Agnihotri, a former minister, and Ram Lal Thakur, who has won the election from Chintpurni this time.

