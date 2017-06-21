Rabri got two plots in return for Rly jobs during Lalu tenure: Sushil Modi

Bihar’s former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. (File Photo) Bihar’s former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. (File Photo)

Claiming that former Bihar CM Rabri Devi owns 18 flats in Patna valued at about Rs 20 crore, BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleged on Tuesday that the two plots on which the flats came up were “given to Rabri Devi” by families of those who got jobs with Railways when RJD chief Lalu Prasad held the portfolio. No “job beneficiary”, however, has made any such allegation.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary dared Modi to prove the charges and called it political vendetta.

Speaking at a press meet, Modi said: “We have found that Rabri Devi owns 18 flats with parking lots. These flats have a cumulative area of 18,652 sq ft with a market price of about Rs 20 crore”. He alleged that these flats had come up on two plots in Patna that were registered in Rabri Devi’s name during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister. While one of these plots, measuring 20.074 decimal, is at Jalalpur in Danapur mouza, another 15.4155-decimal plot is at ward number 3 of Shastrinagar.

“These plots were registered in the name of Rabri Devi by three such persons whose family members got railway jobs. One of these plots was registered by Susheela Devi, whose son Manoj Yadav got a job with Railways,” Modi alleged.

Documents produced by Sushil Modi did not mention the amount Rabri Devi paid to Susheela Devi for the plot.

The BJP leader said Rabri Devi entered a development agreement with a Patna-based company in February 2011 and 36 flats were constructed on the plots. As per the agreement, 18 of these went to Rabri Devi, alleged Modi.

RJD’s Tiwary said, “All transactions have been done in a fair manner and are in public domain. When price for land is duly paid, how can Modi make insinuations? This is political vendetta. We are not going to get cowed down.”

