Bihar govt reinstates security at Rabri Devi’s residence

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Thursday reinstated the security at former chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence in Bihar as it revoked its earlier order to withdraw 32 Bihar Military Police jawans deputed at her residence, reports ANI.

Jawans of the Bihar Military Police deployed at Rabri Devi’s residence were reportedly ordered to leave the premises late on Tuesday night. One ASI, four head constables and 12 BMP commandos, who were deployed for Lalu Prasad’s security, were withdrawn on the orders of S K Singhal, ADG, Headquarters. Lalu Yadav is currently serving time in jail after conviction in fodder scam cases.

Following the development, the RJD leader had alleged a conspiracy on the part of the government to kill her and her family. “It’s conspiracy by Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and government. Lalu Ji is in jail and dying every day, don’t know if he’s dying due to disease or being killed using medicines. His sugar level is rising. How do I trust government? If govt asks us to vacate our house we’re ready to do it,” ANI had quoted Rabri Devi as saying.

Rabri had also written a letter to Nitish Kumar saying “if any untoward incident takes place with me and my family, home ministry will be held responsible”.

Soon after the Bihar government revoked the order, RJD leader and Rabri Devi’s son Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish Kumar should make it clear who issued the earlier order to withdraw security. “Not for nothing is Nitish Kumar known as ‘Paltu Ram’, again he has gone back on his decision. He should make it clear who issued the earlier order to withdraw security as the Home portfolio is with him,” Tejashwi told ANI.

IG, Security, Bacchu Sigh Meena, had however, told the indianexpress.com that the security of Lalu Yadav’s wife had neither been increased nor cut down.

