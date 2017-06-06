Rabri Devi has benami plot worth Rs 30.90 lakh, alleges Sushil Kumar Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi (left) showed documents purportedly supporting his claims that Lalan Choudhary had purchased the land and house on it for Rs 3.97 lakh in March 2009 and he gifted it to Rabri Devi (Right) in January 2014 Sushil Kumar Modi (left) showed documents purportedly supporting his claims that Lalan Choudhary had purchased the land and house on it for Rs 3.97 lakh in March 2009 and he gifted it to Rabri Devi (Right) in January 2014

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday levelled yet another charge against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family alleging that his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has acquired “benami plot” in the state capital worth Rs 30.90 lakh.

RJD, however, termed the allegation as ‘baseless’. At the sidelines of his ‘janata darbar’ programme, Modi said, “We have found that one Lalan Choudhary gifted his 1088 sq ft land with a house built on it located in Patna worth Rs 30.90 lakh to Rabri Devi in 2014.”

Modi who showed documents purportedly supporting his claims that Choudhary had purchased the land and house on it for Rs 3.97 lakh in March 2009 and he gifted it to Rabri Devi in January 2014 when its value was Rs 30.90 lakh.

The BJP leader claimed that Choudhary is a resident of Siyadih village under Barhariya police station of Siwan district and he works at Lalu Prasad’s cattle shed.

“This is a clear case of converting black money into white through his (Prasad’s) own men,” Modi claimed.

Prasad had also got registered properties from Raghunath Jha, Kanti Singh, Prabhunath Yadav, Badshah Azad for either making them minister or MLA, he alleged and demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar get the matter probed.

Reacting to the allegation, RJD Bihar unit spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said, “Whatever allegations Sushil Kumar Modi has levelled against our leaders are very much in public domain. All related documents are there in the public domain.”

Modi was now marginalised in Bihar BJP and was making allegations to remain in media glare, Tiwary said adding that both people and RJD have stopped taking note of his charges.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App