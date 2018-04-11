If anything happens to me or my family, home ministry will be responsible: Rabri Devi after security cut

Bihar Military Police personnel pack up their belongings at Lalu Prasad’s residence in Patna on Tuesday morning,. (ANI photo) Bihar Military Police personnel pack up their belongings at Lalu Prasad’s residence in Patna on Tuesday morning,. (ANI photo)

Former chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy on the part of the government to kill her and her family after jawans posted at her residence packed up this morning. “It’s conspiracy by Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and govt. Lalu Ji is in jail and dying every day, don’t know if he’s dying due to disease or being killed using medicines. His sugar level is rising. How do I trust govt? If govt asks us to vacate our house we’re ready to do it,” ANI quoted Rabri Devi as saying.

The RJD leader has also written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying “if any untoward incident takes place with me & my family, home ministry will be held responsible”.

Jawans of the Bihar Military Police deployed at the former CM’s residence were reportedly ordered to leave the premises late last night. One ASI, four head conatables and 12 BMP commandos, who were deployed for Lalu Prasad’s security , were withdrawn on ADG, Headqyarters S K Singhal’s order. Lalu Yadav is currently serving time in jail after conviction in fodder scam cases.

Rabri Devi said, “It is a conspiracy to get me and my family killed.” (ANI photo) Rabri Devi said, “It is a conspiracy to get me and my family killed.” (ANI photo)

IG, Security, Bacchu Sigh Meena, however, told the indianexpress.com that the security of Lalu Yadav’s has neither been increased nor cut down. The security guards return to the parent cadre on their own in the absence of the person in whose name they are deployed, he added.

RJD leader and Rabri’s son Tejashwi Yadav had last night attacked Nitish Kumar for the security slash.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi said, “Just now at the stroke of midnight, Nitish Kumar has called back 18 House guards deployed in the security of two ex-CMs. Surrendering our security to Nitish Ji so that he can increase his own security as he is the most namby-pamby CM of the country.”

विगत 10 महीने से सुरक्षा की श्रेणी निर्धारित करने और बढ़ाने के लिए अनेकों बार नीतीश कुमार के अधीन गृह विभाग को लिखा लेकिन ईर्ष्यावश बहाने दर बहाने नीतीश कुमार बढ़ाने की बजाय इसमें कटौती कर रहे है। आज CBI पूछताछ के बाद नीतीश कुमार ने तुरंत हाउस गार्डस को हटाने का आदेश दिया है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

Tejashwi said they had taken security on the ground of him being the Leader of the Opposition, Rabri being a former CM and Tej Pratap being an MLA, adding he and his brother were also giving up their security so that the state government would stop indulging in ‘petty politics’ and did some development work.

मेरी माता श्रीमती राबड़ी देवी जी ने पूर्व CM की हैसियत से प्राप्त सुरक्षा, मेरे भाई को विधायक के नाते और मुझे नेता प्रतिपक्ष के नाते प्राप्त सुरक्षा को बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार को वापस सौंप रहे है ताकि वो तुच्छ ईर्ष्यालु कार्य छोड़ सकारात्मक कार्यों पर ध्यान केन्द्रित कर सके। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

आज दिन में नीतीश कुमार ने असंवैधानिक तरीक़े से मुझे नेता प्रतिपक्ष के नाते कैबिनेट मंत्री के समान प्राप्त अधिकारों को दरकिनार करते हुए सरकारी आवास ख़ाली करने का नोटिस निर्गत करवाया है। और शाम को परिवार की सुरक्षा कटौती के लिए दूत भेज दिए। नीतीश जी, और निम्नस्तर पर उतरिए। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

हम नीतीश कुमार की तरह डरपोक और बुज़दिल नहीं जो अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए 800 जवान तैनात रखेंगे। हमारे द्वारा लौटाए हुए सुरक्षाकर्मियों को नीतीश कुमार अपनी सुरक्षा में लगाकर संख्या बल बढ़ा संतुष्टि प्राप्त कर सकते है। हम ग़रीब जनता के बीच रहते है जनता ही हमारी असल प्रहरी है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

Just now at the stroke of midnight Nitish Kumar has called back 18 House guards deployed in the security of two Ex. CMs. Surrendering our security to Nitish Ji so that he can increase his own security as he is the most namby-pamby CM of the country. http://t.co/mOlzkrzPk4 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

Tejashwi also alleged that Nitish had sent him a notice to vacate the government residence where he is currently living. (ANI photo) Tejashwi also alleged that Nitish had sent him a notice to vacate the government residence where he is currently living. (ANI photo)

Tejashwi also alleged that Nitish had sent him a notice to vacate the government residence where he currently lives. This, he said, came hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Rabri Devi on Tuesday in connection with the IRCTC hotel tender case, which allegedly took place while his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad was the railway minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd