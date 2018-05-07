Rabindranath Tagore’s 157th birth anniversary: Lesser known facts about India’s first Nobel laureate

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Nobusuke Kishi, Prime Minister of Japan, looking at the life size portrait of Rabindranath Tagore which was presented by the Indian Prime Minister to Japanese Statesman. (Express archive photo) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Nobusuke Kishi, Prime Minister of Japan, looking at the life size portrait of Rabindranath Tagore which was presented by the Indian Prime Minister to Japanese Statesman. (Express archive photo)

Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861 in the Jorasanko mansion in Calcutta to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi. Tagore was primarily raised by the servants as his mother died in his early childhood and father used to travel extensively. He loathed formal education and was tutored on a variety of subjects by his elder brother Hemendranath.

His legacy endures in the institution he founded ‘Viswa Bharati University’ which means the communion of the world with India. (Express archive photo) His legacy endures in the institution he founded ‘Viswa Bharati University’ which means the communion of the world with India. (Express archive photo)

The literary icon Rabindranath Tagore’s compositions were chosen by two nations as their national anthems: India’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and Bangladesh’s ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’. Even Sri Lanka’s national anthem is based on Tagore’s poem. The Bangla poem was first translated in Sinhalese and then adopted as National Anthem in 1951.

Gitanjali (Song of offerings), Gora (air-faced) and Ghare Baire (The home and the world) are some of his best known works. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Gitanjali (Song of offerings), Gora (air-faced) and Ghare Baire (The home and the world) are some of his best known works. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

He was also an expert in music and wrote around 2,000 songs. Many of these songs were inspired by his travels around the world. It is said tht he was influenced by English, Scottish and Irish folk music that he used to listen along with Hindustani classical music.

Tagore wrote eight novels and four novellas – Chaturanga, Shesher Kobita, Char Odhay, and Noukadubi. He began his career in short stories at the age of 16 in 1877 with ‘Bhikharini’ (the beggar woman).

Rabindranath Tagore briefly studied Law at University College, London, but left the course mid-way to study Shakespeare’s plays Coriolanus, and Antony and Cleopatra and the Religio Medici of Thomas Browne.(Express archive photo) Rabindranath Tagore briefly studied Law at University College, London, but left the course mid-way to study Shakespeare’s plays Coriolanus, and Antony and Cleopatra and the Religio Medici of Thomas Browne.(Express archive photo)

Tagore, who began painting much later in his life when he was into his 60s, had made more than 3,000 paintings and drawings in the last 17 years of his life. He did not have a formal training in art but created a variety of images.

Tagore was awarded Knighthood by King George V in 1915 but renounced it after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Tagore was awarded Knighthood by King George V in 1915 but renounced it after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Like his father, Tagore loved travelling and between 1878 and 1932, he set foot in over 30 countries across five continents.

During his trips, he also met Albert Einstein and shared a common interest of music.

The Gandhi-Tagore dialogue is one of the most instructive and philosophically alive conversations of modern India. (Express archive photo) The Gandhi-Tagore dialogue is one of the most instructive and philosophically alive conversations of modern India. (Express archive photo)

The special bond that Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore shared is well known. Not many know that it was ‘Gurudev’ who gave the title of ‘Mahatma’ to the ‘Father of the Nation’.

Rabindranath Tagore was India’s first Nobel Laureate and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for ‘Gitanjali’, which is Tagore’s best-known collection of poetry.

The portrait of Tagore with his wife Mrinalini Devi at the room where Mrinalini Devi used to stay at Jorasanko Thakur bari in North Kolkata, the ancestral house of Rabindranath Tagore. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The portrait of Tagore with his wife Mrinalini Devi at the room where Mrinalini Devi used to stay at Jorasanko Thakur bari in North Kolkata, the ancestral house of Rabindranath Tagore. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

