R Subrahmanyam is Higher Education Secretary

The Centre appointed R Subramanyam as the new Secretary, Higher Education in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The 1985-batch IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre had been serving as Special Secretary in the department. He will replace K K Sharma who retired Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared a reshuffle in middle and higher bureaucracy Wednesday, including appointing C Chandramouli as the new Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training in the Personnel ministry. Chandramouli, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, was Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner till January 2016. Tarun Sridhar, a 1984-batch IAS officer from Himachal Pradesh, currently serving in the state, was made the new Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries.

Surendra Nath Tripathi, 1984-batch IAS officer, Special Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry, was made the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, a 1987-batch IAS officer serving as Additional Secretary in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, was made the new Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Additional secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bipin Bihari Mullick, was transferred as additional secretary and financial advisor at Ministry of Culture. ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya