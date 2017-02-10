China is protecting a terrorist, says BJP MP from Arrah R K Singh

BJP MP from Arrah R K Singh BJP MP from Arrah R K Singh

Don’t you think banning all Chinese goods will hurt Indian traders and business as well?

On the contrary, it would give a fillip to Indian economy and the small scale industry. See how the markets are flooded with Chinese goods. That has killed our industry.

What do you think is the reason for the government not retaliating?

It is lack of strategic determination and thinking on our part.

But isn’t it a huge step to ban all Chinese goods for a diplomatic act?

You must send across a message. China knows that what they have done is a decidedly unfriendly act. China is protecting a terrorist.

Are you suggesting there is a fault in the way we are dealing with China?

When we are talking geo-strategy, we must be very clear on what is a friendly act and what is an unfriendly act. We don’t take cognizance of the unfriendly act and that’s why they are not bothered.

Are you not criticising your party’s government by saying this?

No. I have raised an important issue as an MP in the Zero Hour. This government has the determination to do what I have suggested.