R K Pachnanda is ITBP chief

Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday got a new chief, with R K Pachnanda, a West Bengal cadre IPS officer of 1983 batch taking charge of the force. The previous chief, Krishna Chaudhary, retired on superannuation. ITBP guards the 3,400 km-long India-China border. Pachnanda has had long stints at the Centre in various paramilitary forces and the CBI.

Pachnanda was chief of the National Disaster Response Force. He has served in various capacities as DCP South (Kolkata Police), SP CBI, Assistant Director, SPG, IG BSF, ADG CISF, ADG (Operations) CRPF, ADG SCRB West Bengal and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. He has been decorated with Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1999 and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2007. He has also authored the book ‘Terrorism and Response to Terrorist Threat’ in 2001.

