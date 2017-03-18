R K Nagar bypoll: Dinakaran appears in FERA case, BJP fields music director

Dinakaran, is party general secretary Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran, is party general secretary Sasikala’s nephew

T T V Dinakaran, fielded by the AIADMK to contest from the R K Nagar seat vacated after J Jayalalithaa’s death, on Friday appeared before an economic offences court in Chennai for the first trial in two cases against him by the Enforcement Directorate. The additional chief metropolitan magistrate and economic offences court-II judge took note of Dinakaran’s presence and adjourned the matter for March 22. Dinakaran faces Foreign Exchange Regulation Act cases for alleged transfer of $1.04 crore to Dipper Investment through Barclays Bank on the Virgin Islands and another that relates to the transfer of Pound ­44.37 lakh through a bank in Ireland.

Meanwhile, the BJP Friday announced veteran Tamil film music director Gangai Amaran as its candidate for the byelection to the Assembly from R K Nagar.

The EC has asked the faction supporting Sasikala Natarajan in AIADMK to respond to the petition filed by O Panneerselvan by March 20. The two factions have staked claim to the party symbol — two leaves — ahead of the bypolls in R K Nagar seat in Tamil Nadu.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now