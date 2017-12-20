R K Nagar bypoll: Delhi HC declines to ask EC to stay bypoll in Jayalalithaa’s home turf

A file photo of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. A file photo of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

As the battle for R K Nagar constituency in Chennai begins tomorrow, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to pass any order directing the Election Commission to put on hold the bypoll in Jayalalithaa’s home turf, even as a video of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was released by a leader of the TTV Dinakaran camp today.

JM Rafir, petitioner in the case withdrew his please after it was “dismissed and withdrawn”. The court also declined to pass any order directing a CBI probe into allegations of widespread corrupt practices in connection with the bypoll, reports PTI.

P Vetrivel, a leader of TTV Dinakaran camp, released a 20-second video clip apparently taken by a mobile phone camera to the media purportedly showing Jayalalithaa sitting on a bed at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital and drinking something from a white plastic glass using a straw. However, Vetrivel, a disqualified MLA dismissed that the video had anything to do with the election.

However, the court directed the commission to look into the representation given by the petitioner on December 7, alleging widespread corrupt practices in connection with the bypoll, and to dispose it of within four weeks. Rafi had sought directions to the EC to reconsider holding of the bypoll in R K Nagar on December 21 in view of the complaints of widespread corrupt practices in connection with the election.

In his plea filed through advocates Astha Tyagi and C Kannan, he had also asked for a CBI probe into the complaints. Rafi, a member of some local religious group, had also sought directions to the poll panel to decide his representation of December 7.

