R K Laxman’s kin to introduce ‘Common Woman’

Marking World Cartoonists Day on May 5, Indian cartoonist R K Laxman’s famous character ‘Common Man’ is set to get an extension with the inclusion of ‘Common Woman’ by his granddaughter Rimanika Laxman.

“The concept that she has in mind is the granddaughter of the ‘Common Man’, who has also been observing and facing similar situations, not only pertaining to problems related to women in general but with more and more awareness that has come about on the equality of men and women,” a statement from RK IPR Management, founded by Laxman, said.

Laxman’s cartoons were known to depict the struggles a common man faces in his day-to-day life. Rimanika will now take the concept ahead to showcase issues related to gender, bringing in social, political and economic struggles.

RK IPR, a group of cartoonists who subtly bring out political and social disparity through caricatures, have created the character as a tribute to Laxman, who passed away in 2015.

The cartoon series titled ‘Common Man and Common Woman’ had been discussed with Laxman who had encouraged the concept. “She (Rimanika) has already started making a conscious effort to develop the Common Woman’s role,” a statement from RK IPR read.

