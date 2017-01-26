R-Day celebrated across Valley; no untoward incident anywhere

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel at the march past during the 68th Republic Day parade at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday. PTI Photo Jammu and Kashmir police personnel at the march past during the 68th Republic Day parade at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday. PTI Photo

For the third year in a row, official Republic Day functions in various parts of Kashmir were presided over by government officials as ministers could not make it to the Valley from winter capital Jammu in view of snowfall. The main Republic Day function was held at Bakshi Stadium here with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan taking salute at the march past by contingents of police, security forces and school children.

Officials said Deputy Commissioners of respective districts presided at the functions at district headquarters. Usually, senior minister presides over the function at Bakshi stadium while other ministers would unfurl the national tricolour at district headquarters.

However, the snowfall over the past three days prevented the arrival of ministers from Jammu to Valley this year, necessitating the officials to preside over the functions. Last year, and year before, the government officials had presided over the Republic Day functions as the state was placed under Governor’s Rule in the absence of an elected government.

Despite snowfall early in the morning, stringent security arrangements were put in place across Kashmir to ensure that the Republic Day functions passed off peacefully, officials said. They said there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the Valley.

Breaking off the usual practice, authorities did not suspend the mobile telephony and internet services while the Republic Day celebrations were going on. Meanwhile, a group of BJP workers staged a ‘Republic Day’ march in Balahama area on the periphery of Srinagar and later hoisted a tri-colour at EDI building in Pampore area.