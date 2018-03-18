While BJP is voice of an organisation, Congress is voice of a nation: Rahul Gandhi’s top quotes

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the AICC plenary meet in New Delhi. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the AICC plenary meet in New Delhi. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Narendra Modi-led government at the party’s plenary session on Sunday, criticising the BJP for not doing enough for the farmers and accusing them of spreading hatred in the name of religion and caste. Gandhi said the name Modi symbolised the collusion between India’s biggest crony capitalists and the PM of India, referring to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi.

Here are the top quotes from Rahul Gandhi’s speech:

“The last government we formed did not stand up to the expectations of the country and the people felt let down by us”

“The soil of India is stained with the blood of Congress men and women, while the BJP is the voice of an organisation, the Congress is the voice of a nation”

“People of this country will accept lying BJP, they will accept a murder accused as BJP President but they will never accept the same in Congress”

“Like the Kauravas the BJP and RSS is designed to fight for power, like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth.”

“The difference between us and BJP is that we accept our mistakes, while they will never accept their faults. Modi Ji thinks of himself as an incarnation of the God”

“Narendra Modi keeps jumping from one issue to another so that he does not have to answer any questions”

“It is interesting that the man who looted banks, Nirav Modi shares a similar name to PM and the most corrupt man in Cricket also shares the same name Modi”

“They (BJP) tell Muslims of India who never went to Pakistan and supported this great nation that you don’t belong here. They tell the Tamils, change your beautiful language, they tell people of north-east we don’t like what you eat, and tell women to dress properly”

“I want to tell the country, India is facing big problems, farmers say we cant live as agriculture is not making money and they commit suicide. On the other hand, youth is unemployed, four years ago they trusted Narendra Modi, but that trust has been broken and the youth is asking questions”

“Instead of acknowledging the challenges facing the nation, PM Modi diverts our attention away from our problems. We are being told that our problems only exist in our imagination”

“My first work will be to shatter that barrier between our senior leadership and the smallest party workers, to bring change in the party. The second barrier which needs to be demolished is the wall between the youth of this country and the political system. We saw the changes in Gujarat election when we gave involved Congress workers in the process”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd