Quota stir: Jats plan to block roads to Delhi in March

WITH bullock carts and nearly 50,000 tractor-trolleys, Jats from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have planned to “block” all roads leading to Delhi in the second week of March to press for their demands, reservation in government jobs being one of them. Also, the protesters won’t supply milk to Delhi for a day and this could continue if the government did not agree to their demands. All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik spoke of these plans while addressing a dharna at Jassia village in Rohtak Sunday. “We will gherao the Parliament too. People in 50,000-1 lakh tractor-trolleys, and bullock carts, will participate in the protest.

The protest is likely to be held two-three days after Holi. The exact date will be announced on March 2 when Jats of UP and Delhi stage a protest in the national capital in support of Jats from Haryana,” said Malik.

Intelligence agencies have said nearly a lakh people attended the dharna at Jassia. Dharnas in 19 other districts too drew thousands.

Malik did not use the phrase ‘road blockade’ but a senior Jat leader confirmed that the plan was to cut the road link to the capital.

When asked why the Jats were planning to take the agitation to Delhi, Malik said, “You know everything is being run from Delhi. Even the Haryana chief minister was chosen by Delhi (BJP high command). So, it’s important to raise our voices in Delhi.”

“If we (Jats) don’t supply milk to Delhi, its rate will be Rs 200 a litre,” said Malik.