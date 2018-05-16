Quota stir: Gujjars give Vasundhara Raje govt a week’s time to act

The Gujjar mahapanchayat in Bharatpur passed off peacefully on Tuesday with the Kirori Singh Bainsla faction giving the government one week’s time to act on their demand of five per cent reservation within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Earlier on Monday, over a dozen leaders of the Rajasthan Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti held talks for five hours, with government officials.

Samiti leader Himmat Singh, who was among those who had met government representatives on Monday, said, “During the meeting, officials told us that the Centre has constituted Rohini Committee to look into OBC sub-categorisation and once the report is submitted and Centre acts on it, the state will proceed. We told them that the state does not need to wait for the Centre.”

