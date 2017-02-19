QUOTA agitation: Jat leaders upset with minister O P Dhankar, Subhash Barala

CRPF personnel have been deployed at nine entry points in Rohtak. Express CRPF personnel have been deployed at nine entry points in Rohtak. Express

A DAY before Jats observe Balidan Diwas in 19 districts of Haryana, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) leaders expressed resentment at Haryana Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar and state BJP president Subhash Barala “trying to break up the agitators”. Alleging that both have failed to get their demands fulfilled despite being in government, the Jat leaders demanded that Dhankar resign and join the protesters to realise the demands. To deal with any untoward situation on Sunday, the Haryana government has deployed 37 companies of para-military force besides the district and railway police.

Watch what else is making news:

During the agitation last year, 30 lives were lost and property worth crores was damaged. In Sonepat, the administration imposed Section 144 barring Internet services in the district. Dhankar, who is a Jat, had held a meeting with a section of the community leaders. The BJP leaders had also held a meeting with party workers. Jat leaders alleged that this was aimed at chalking out a strategy to break up the protests.

AIJASS president Yashpal Malik told The Indian Express, “The Jat leaders in BJP are responsible for the shooting of Jats during the agitation last year. When they could not stop the shooting despite being in the government, what else can we expect from them.” Claiming that Dhankar and Barala have been holding meetings with some Jat leaders to break up the protesters, Malik said, “If Dhankar is in favour of the community, then he should protest with us. If they are not able to raise our issues, it will be their last time in the Vidhan Sabha. If Jats do not vote for them, will someone from any other community vote? They are more dangerous than leaders of other communities.” The Jat leaders have assured that the protest would remain peaceful and road or rail traffic will not be blocked. Tight security arrangements have been made across the state. Situation will remain peaceful: ADGP

Haryana Additional Director-General of Police Mohammad Akil said law and order situation on Sunday would remain peaceful and people would be able to travel safely on national highways. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Akil said tight security arrangements had been made in view of the proposed Balidan Diwas to be observed by AIJASS across the state. He added that the movement of trains would also be normal and adequate security arrangements have been made. Akil said leaders, organising the dharna, had assured him that roads would not be blocked and there would be no violence during Sunday’s protest. “With more people expected to come out at some places, traffic may slow down and traffic will be diverted wherever necessary to avoid any inconvenience.” Asked about talks with the agitating leaders, the ADGP said the first round between the Jat leaders and the committee set up by the Haryana government was held in an amicable and cordial atmosphere in Panipat. The next round is likely to be held on February 20. Police advisory

The Rohtak police have advised that those travelling from Rohtak to Gohana should avoid the Rohtak-Gohana national highway via Jassia where the Jats are protesting as traffic congestion is expected on this road. Instead, commuters should go via Lakhanmajra or Kharkhauda. Barricades have been set up at all the entry points to Rohtak. Police have been deployed to guard the statues of prominent personalities that were targeted by the agitators last year.