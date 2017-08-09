Quit India Movement debate in Parliament LIVE updates: Looks like secularism, free speech are in danger, says Sonia Gandhi

Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

A special discussion is taking place in the Parliament to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Addressing the Lok Sabha on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, there is a need to create the same spirit that existed between 1942 and 1947. “In 1942, the clarion call was ‘Karenge Ya Marenge’ (Do or Die) – today it is ‘Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge.’ These five years are about ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ (commitment to fulfillment),” he said. Shortly after his speech, Congress president Sonia Gandhi too addressed the Lower House where she spoke about the dangers facing secularism and free speech. “There’s politics of divide and if we have to preserve freedom, we’ll have to defeat forces endangering it,” she said.

12:40 pm: Sonia added that questions are being raised whether forces of darkness are again raising their head, whether attempts being made to destroy democracy.

12:35 pm: The Congress president said that secularism and free speech are in danger, adding that if India needs to preserve freedom it needs to defeat forces endangering it. “There’s politics of divide and if we have to preserve freedom, we’ll have to defeat forces endangering it,” she said.

12:30 pm: “A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back. We must not forget that some organizations opposed Quit India Movement, such organisations have no role in freedom struggle,” said Sonia Gandhi in LS.

12:12 pm: “Today, our country’s biggest challenge is terror. Two challenges are there: first, our country is facing the malaise of left-wing extremism in several parts, who don’t believe in the Constitution, and through violence they try to attack the administration. Second, some across the border and some from within pick up arms and try to spread terror. In this situation, how we can strengthen the country’s administration and how we can fight this terror is something essential. What is also essential is that the argument raging within our country how we can channelize these arguments towards terror,” said Jaitley in RS.

12:10 pm: In 1962 war, we learnt a lesson that the Army needs to be prepared at all times, said Jaitley in RS.

12:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said India became stronger with every challenge. No matter what difficulties we were faced with we went ahead with determination.

11:35 am: From 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, we need to create the same spirit that existed from 1942 to 1947, says PM Narendra Modi.

11:30 am: Corruption has eaten our polity from inside; let’s pledge to honestly work to fight poverty, malnutrition: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

