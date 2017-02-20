Questioned MP’s lifestyle, he reached out to my company: CPM worker

A CPM worker has alleged that party Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee had complained to his company after he allegedly posed a question to the legislator on his “expensive lifestyle”. Earlier this month, Banerjee had uploaded a picture of himself sporting a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple smart watch. A 24-year-old CPM worker, who did not wish to be identified, then commented on the photo and sought to know how Banerjee paid for it. The communist ideology dictates modest living. It is then that Banerjee allegedly tried to influence his company, said the CPM worker. “Days after commenting on his Facebook post, I got a call from my office saying the MP has lodged a complaint against me with the human resources department. This is ridiculous and unbecoming of an MP. I have also lodged a complaint against him with the state CPM secretary Surjyakanta Mishra,” the Banglore-based youth said.

The allegation that Banerjee tried to influence a company soon gained traction on social media. Banerjee soon deactivated his Facebook account. “Once that happened, he shot off another letter to my company asking them not to act against me,” said the man.

The Indian Express accessed the complaint the man filed against the MP with the party: “An MP and a party member has actually proven himself vindictive enough to destroy my means of employment (because of what) he assumes is ‘hate speech’ and intent”.

“I have been asked by the party not to comment on it. I do not want to comment about it,” Banerjee told The Indian Express when pressed for a response. He did not give a reason for deactivating his Facebook account either.

CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra too did not comment on the matter. A few party insiders said Banerjee was reprimanded for sporting such expensive items in public. He is also likely to receive a showcause notice from the party. But many others question the veracity of the purported complaint.

“If he really had to file a complaint against the said party worker then he would have done it with a Rajya Sabha MP letterhead,” said one party. Another believed the mail to be fake citing incorrect grammar and other errors that Banerjee, a post-graduate in English, could not have made.