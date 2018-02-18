Questioned by cops over ‘porn film’, Ram Gopal Varma says directed it online

Ram Gopal Varma Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday told the police during questioning that he had no association with the short film God, Sex and Truth, starring American pornographic actor Mia Malkova, except giving the concept and directing it online.

The film was released on the Internet on January 26, leading to protests by women’s rights activists. The activists had filed a complaint against Varma for allegedly making derogatory remarks against them, especially Hyderabad-based activist Devi, during a TV show on the eve of the film’s release.

They have also alleged that Varma released the film on the Web to avoid certification by authorities, and he portrayed women as sex objects in the film and is promoting pornography. Varma was questioned at the city’s Central Crime Station for nearly three hours, a senior officer said.

Additional DCP K Raghuvir said, “We have seized his phone and laptop to ascertain his link with the film. If our investigation requires it, he may be arrested…. He said that photos of him with Mia Malkova are not from this film, and that they (photographs) were taken when he had gone to meet her while she was shooting for another film.” Varma told the police that he directed the film online and was not present physically at the shooting location. He said it was produced by others in the US, and the film was shot in USA and Poland.

