Quest of the Kin of Deceased: People streaming in to trace family members under arrest

Family members of a Dera follower at General Hospital in Panchkula on Sunday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Family members of a Dera follower at General Hospital in Panchkula on Sunday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

“MY FATHER told me that he is going for Satsang of Babaji at Panchkula,” said Gutivan Ram, whose father Govind Ram is now in police custody for rioting at Panchkula. After the August 25 violence at Panchkula by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, now a rush of people from Haryana and Punjab are arriving in Panchkula to trace their relatives and family members who have been arrested by the police.

They are going to different police stations to find their relatives. They are saying that their family members left for Panchkula on receiving a communique from some Dera leaders that there was a Satsang here. Many thought there was a video shooting of their ‘Babaji’, Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

On Sunday afternoon, Gutivan came to Sector 5 Police Station in Panchkula along with his mother from Lehragaga at the far end of Punjab to see his father who was in the custody at Sector 5 Police Station, Panchkula. “I have come to know that my father has been kept here in Sector 5 Police Station, but we have not been able to see him as the policemen are not briefing us anything about him,” he said.

Police are arresting injured Dera followers after their discharge from hospital on charges of rioting, and said they will produce them in court. “While my father left for Panchkula on August 22, he told us that there is a Satsang of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Babaji and he has received a communique from the Dera that he has to reach there, but we did not knew that the situation will be something else,” added Gutivan.

Another person, Rahul, a resident of Panchkula in Sector 19, said, “I have come here to see my friend’s son who has been reportedly shot injured and is now in police custody. Rohit came from Ganganagar (Rajasthan) to Panchkula on August 23. He has been shot and is injured now but since he is in police custody, I am unable to meet him. Rohit’s father is my friend and had asked me to see and check whereabouts of his son. I got to know that he had told his father he would participate in some video film of Ram Rahim.”

Similarly, another man from Rohtak was waiting with advocates to track his son Bhuvan. “My son Bhuvan came here on August 23. I have earlier seen the hospital and now I am here at the police station with my advocates to see what procedures can be followed to get him free from here.”

He said his son said nothing when he left for Panchkula. “After watching the news reports, I came here in my car to find my son,” he said. Similar scenes were witnessed outside Sector 14 and Sector 20 police stations.

