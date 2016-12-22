‘Queen of corruption’: BJP on Mamata Banerjee

Taking strong exception to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s criticism against I-T raids against Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the BJP on Wednesday called her the “queen of corruption” and alleged she was shielding the corrupt. “Being in a constitutional position she is interfering when I-T department is doing its job and thereby politicising the entire matter. She is cherry picking by referring to the raids in Tamil Nadu and Delhi and completely forgetting the raids in a senior bureaucrat’s residence in Rajasthan,” said BJP National Secretary and the state’s co-incharge Sidharth Nath Singh.

“Being the queen of corruption, she needs to answer on Saradha, Narada and Rose Valley scams,” he added.