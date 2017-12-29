Quarterly Employment Survey reveal addition of 1.85 lakh workers over previous quarter

The estimates from present Quarterly Employment Survey (QES)– conducted by Labour Bureau of Ministry of Labour and Employment– reveal that there was an overall positive change of 1.85 lakh workers over the previous quarter i.e. April 1, 2017 over January 1, 2017, across eight sectors at all India level.

The survey reveals that out of the total estimated positive change in employment of 1.85 lakhs, female workers accounted for a change on 59,000, that was much less than male workers who accounted for a change of 1.26 lakh.

Over the last quarter, there were positive changes across all the eight sectors but maximum change of 1.02 lakh was recorded in manufacturing sector. In other sectors, a positive change of 31000 was observed in Health, 29000 in Trade (29000), 13000 in IT/BPO, 3000 in Transport, 3000 in Accommodation and Restaurant, 2000 each in Construction and Education.

Out of the total estimated change in the employment (1.85 lakh), self employed experienced a positive change of 15,000 only whereas Employees experienced a positive change of 1.70 lakhs. Out of that 1.70 lakhs positive change of Employees, regular and contract workers accounted for a positive change of 1.97 lakhs and 26000 respectively whereas Casual workers accounted for a negative change of 53000.

In manufacturing sector that recorded maximum positive change in employment of 1.02 lakh, a change of 66000 and 36000 thousand were observed in male and female workers respectively. Also, a change of only 10000 was observed in self-employed and remaining 92000 in Employees.

In Health sector, employment of female workers was observed more than male workers. The composition of the total estimated change in employment of 31000 by gender reveals a 14000 positive change in male workers and 17000 positive change in female workers.

In construction sector, the composition of the total estimated change in employment of 2000 by gender shows a change of one thousand each in male and female workers.

Trade sector observed a total estimated positive change of 29000 workers with a change of 22000 in male workers and 7000 in female workers was observed.

In the transport sector, a negative change was observed in female workers. The composition of the total estimated positive change in employment of 3000 by gender shows a positive 7000 change in male workers and negative 4000 change in female workers. Also, there was no change in self employed and that total 3000 change was in Employees.

In accommodation and restaurant sector, the composition of total estimated change in employment of positive 3000 by gender shows a negative 1000 change in male workers and positive change in female workers.

IT/BPO sector observed a total estimated positive change of 13000 with the positive change of 15000 in male workers and negative change of 2000 in female workers. Also, the entire change of 13000 was observed in employees and there was no change in self employed.

Out of the total positive change of 2000 employment observed in education sector, there was a change of 1000 in self-employed and 1000 in employees.

Labour Bureau, an attached office of Ministry of Labour and Employment has been collecting and disseminating information on various facets of labour and that information plays an important role for advising Government for formulation and implementation of employment policies and procedures in the country. Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) is an establishment based survey providing changes in non-farm employment in organised sector in the country.

