Qingdao Diary: Shanghai Cooperation organisation Summit ends

Taking a break

It was not all work no play for the 3,000-odd journalists covering the two-day SCO summit in the coastal city of Qingdao. Those bored of waiting for official statements could freshen their minds by trying their hands at Chinese calligraphy stalls set up at the media centre. Some chose to pass their time witnessing Chinese Tea ceremonies while others were more interested in checking how safety lockers which could be opened only through facial recognition scams operated. For those interested, a wine bar was also available at the venue.

Playing it safe

For many Indian journalists, it was surprising that the Indian delegation refrained from taking Pakistan’s name on a day in which six intruders were killed by the Army in an encounter in Kashmir. When questioned, officials claimed in private that it did not behove to link terrorism to only one country at a global forum.

Information iceberg

The 35,000-sq m building which was converted into the Media Centre for the SCO summit is formally named in Chinese as “The tip of the iceberg” by the Haier Group which built and owns the structure. The building is named so because of its shape. Many Chinese journalists, however, jokingly said the structure also symbolised how information to journalists was disseminated in the country. “We only get information akin to the tip. A lot of information stays hidden just like an iceberg,” a journalist said.

Desi beats

The hotel which housed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian delegates also had officials and leaders from other countries staying in it. The flavour of the place, however, seemed to be distinctly Indian with the hotel administration deciding to play Tabla music in the lobby even late into the night.

