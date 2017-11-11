#ParadisePapers
  • Qatar flight diverted to Goa after pilot falls ill mid-air

Qatar flight diverted to Goa after pilot falls ill mid-air

The QR-507 flight, which took off from Thiruvananthapuram and was bound for Doha, made an emergency landing in Goa after the pilot complained of uneasiness

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 11, 2017 12:31 pm
Qatar Airways, qatar airways flight diverted, qatar flight diverted to goa, pilot falls ill, qatar flight land in goa, Thiruvananthapuram-Doha flight, Goa news A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Goa on Saturday after the pilot fell ill mid-air. File Photo
Related News

A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Goa on Saturday after the pilot fell ill mid-air. The QR-507 flight, which took off from Thiruvananthapuram and was bound for Doha, made an emergency landing in Goa after the pilot complained of uneasiness and informed the crew.

Further details are awaited. Qatar Airways was in the news only last week when a woman, who discovered her husband’s affair mid-air, created a  ruckus and the Bali-bound flight had to be diverted to Chennai.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 11: Latest News