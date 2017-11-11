Qatar flight diverted to Goa after pilot falls ill mid-air

A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Goa on Saturday after the pilot fell ill mid-air. File Photo A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Goa on Saturday after the pilot fell ill mid-air. File Photo

A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Goa on Saturday after the pilot fell ill mid-air. The QR-507 flight, which took off from Thiruvananthapuram and was bound for Doha, made an emergency landing in Goa after the pilot complained of uneasiness and informed the crew.

Further details are awaited. Qatar Airways was in the news only last week when a woman, who discovered her husband’s affair mid-air, created a ruckus and the Bali-bound flight had to be diverted to Chennai.

