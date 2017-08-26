Qatar Airways flight lands in Hyderabad as crew member falls sick

The Bali-bound aircraft from Doha was carrying 240 passengers and landed around midnight at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here. (Source: File/ Reuters photo) The Bali-bound aircraft from Doha was carrying 240 passengers and landed around midnight at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here. (Source: File/ Reuters photo)

A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad late last night after a crew member showed symptoms of cardiac-related problem. The Bali-bound aircraft from Doha was carrying 240 passengers and landed around midnight at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here, PTI quoted airport sources as saying. The crew member was rushed to a hospital and is now stated to be stable, they added.

“The flight departed after the crew member was taken to a hospital,” sources added.

