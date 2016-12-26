Q&A: Council polls were positive referendum on PM Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis, says Ameet Satam

BJP MLA Ameet Satam has started a campaign, ‘Strengthen My Hands’, for the BMC polls. Amit Chakravarty BJP MLA Ameet Satam has started a campaign, ‘Strengthen My Hands’, for the BMC polls. Amit Chakravarty

Ameet Satam, a first-time corporator who was elected as MLA from Andheri (West) in 2014, has raised several issues in the corporation, from a proposal for night markets to advanced streetlights to an alleged scam in the civic body’s building proposals department. Ahead of the civic polls, he talks to Indian Express about his work, the BJP’s performance and criticism from alliance partner Shiv Sena. Excerpts from an interview:

In your area, the BJP has reached out to citizens’ groups to pick candidates for the BMC polls. Will this experiment be replicated elsewhere?

I have started a campaign called ‘Strengthen My Hands’ for the BMC polls. Whatever work I have done in the last two years, we need more BJP corporators to take it to the next level. For that, we urged the citizens through this campaign. Also, seven to eight residents’ groups have given me letters recommending a candidate who the BJP could support. I have given these to the party’s election committee. In other areas, the election committee will take a call on suitable candidates.

What are your major achievements as a corporator?

The city’s first vertical garden, the first garden under a flyover, the city’s first selfie point in Juhu, the city’s first flower garden, the city’s first advanced street lights project — all these projects were developed in Andheri in my ward. The first phase of the Juhu beach beautification is completed, conservation of Gilbert Hill will start next month, demolition encroachments on Verosva beach has been conducted seven times in my presence. Now the city’s first water sports facility and marina will be developed on Versova beach through the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

When you proposed night markets, it appeared you were countering the Shiv Sena’s night life proposal. Is that true?

My proposal was not to counter any other proposal. My attempt always has been to bring all good things here from around the world. I had seen night markets in Hong Kong on a particular street, which allows people to come at night for shopping. So, I thought we should also make something like this in ‘non-residential areas’ in the city. It will regulate hawking. The proposal is now pending in the civic body.

In the legislature, you have alleged a scam of thousands of crores in the building proposals and DP departments. Has the inquiry been completed?

After the chief minister asked the civic chief to inquire and investigate, a committee of two additional municipal commissioners called me for recording my statement. I gave 42 test cases along with names of 35 officials for investigation. They selected a few cases as test cases and prima facie found certain violations. They are assessing the violations. The report is likely to be submitted to the civic chief. I have also demanded that any disproportionate assets case be handed over to the anti-corruption bureau. The administration has responded positively.

Despite being an alliance partner, the Shiv Sena has been criticising the Union and state governments. Do you think this will have an impact on the polls?

We are working in a democratic structure. The biggest advantage of it is getting various perspectives and points of view. Whenever someone criticises something, it gives us a different point of view or opinion. And to implement a good policy or to create a good structure and system, this 360 degree view or feedback is important and we look at it positively. So, we look at the criticism as a perspective or feedback. Though it is an alliance partner, every political party has the right to express its opinion or put forth its view. So I feel it is welcome.

How are you gearing up for the BMC polls?

For the civic polls, the various works carried out by Centre and the state is being communicated to the people. Various other organisational activities are also being carried out. The municipal council polls results was not only a referendum on demonetisation but also on Modi ji and Devendra ji’s work in the last 2-3 years. Similarly, we expect a positive referendum in the BMC as well. It’s because we have fast-tracked coastal road, Mumbai Transharbour Link project and CCTV projects, which had been stuck for 15 years.