Private industry, DRDO partnership will enhance defence exports: Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said the synergy between private industry and the state-owned Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will help the country in enhancing exports of defence products. “The partnership between DRDO and industries is transforming our country into a global defence manufacturing hub. This synergy has provided the much needed thrust for exporting defence products globally,” Parrikar said after visiting DRDO’s Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Missile Complex during his visit to the city.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“We are taking necessary initiatives in this direction and I am sure that our state-of-the-art Missiles and Weapon systems will garner the much needed interest in the global markets and generate foreign exchange,” a release quoting the Defence Minister said. Parrikar visited the integration centre at Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and reviewed ongoing missile technologies and related programmes. He congratulated all DRDO scientists for the recent successful missions.

The Minister complimented the scientists at Missile Complex for indigenising various technology products and strengthening the defence industrial base in the country. “There is lot of knowledge and infrastructure base with the DRDO and the same needs to be tapped by the MSME and private industries, which in turn will lead towards the establishment of a self-reliant defence industrial ecosystem in our country,” said Parrikar.

“Today, the industries are significantly contributing in the realisation of various defence products with the know-how provided by the DRDO and few of them have even graduated as lead integrators,” he further said. Parrikar admired the initiatives taken by the DRDO in signing MoUs with various Universities in diversified research areas and these initiatives need to be further strengthened by frequent interactions for realisation of futuristic technological products.

S Christopher, Chairman DRDO along with Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems briefed the Defence Minister on various technological developments.