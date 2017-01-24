PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik to be in Padma Bhushan list

Latest News
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:January 24, 2017 4:09 am

The Padma awards this year will be conferred on 120 distinguished people. The list includes sportspersons P V Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and P Gopichand.

Also in the list are 75-year-old Sukri Bommagowda, known as the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes. The awardees, officials said, will include Imrat Khan, a folk singer from West Bengal, and 70-year-old IITian Alok Sagar. Other names include Google chief Sundar Pichai, Microsoft head Satya Nadella and Indian American Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, the officials added.

