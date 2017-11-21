Putting me in Vadra list defamatory, says Jay Shah; Gujarat HC reserves order on The Wire’s plea

Gujarat High Court Gujarat High Court

HAVING FILED a criminal defamation case against The Wire for publishing the article “The Golden Touch of Jay Amit Shah”, BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay’s counsel contended in Gujarat High Court on Monday that people have a “certain perception” about Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, and “if you bring me in (the) company of crooks, it would amount to defamation”.

“I am not saying Vadra is a crook but if you put me in the list, it is defamatory,” senior lawyer S V Raju, appearing for Jay, argued before Justice J B Pardiwala of Gujarat High Court during hearing of a petition moved by the Delhi-based website for quashing the criminal defamation case.

Raju mentioned Vadra after The Wire’s counsel, Mihir Joshi, said that the reporter of the article on Jay Shah had exposed Vadra’s land dealings earlier.

Joshi argued that the article “per se is not defamatory, and all the facts are based on public documents”. He argued that “none of the facts written in the articles have been denied.”

Raju told the court that the article is “defamatory, and doesn’t contain fair and correct details of my business. Two witnesses have been examined by the court, and according to their testimonies my reputation has been lowered in the eyes of public. They (The Wire) rectified the article to cover up their mistakes. It was factually wrong that my turnover jumped.”

Justice Pardiwala reserved the order after a detailed hearing. He did not allow government pleader Mitesh Amin to advance his argument in the case — Amin wanted to argue on law point.

Joshi argued that such articles are part of investigative journalism, which puts a public person up on debate. In democracy, he told the court, such articles should not have a chilling effect — and that filing a Rs 100-crore suit and defamation case against a journalist is against freedom of the press and the people’s right to information.

Citing several judgments, Joshi argued that in a democracy “people holding public offices should have thick skin.”

Jay had filed the defamation case before a metropolitan court after the portal reported that his company’s turnover grew exponentially after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.

