Puthiya Tamizhagam not to contest RK Nagar by-poll

Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) will not contest the RK Nagar Assembly by-election scheduled for April 12, its founder-President Dr K Krishnasamy said on Wednesday. The party would, however, appeal to the people to vote for the right candidate and uphold democracy in the by-poll, he told reporters here after a meeting of Puthiya Tamizhagam’s State office-bearers.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting, the party urged the government to install statues of freedom fighters like Immanuel Sekaran, Dalapati Sundaralingam and Thekkapatti Balasundararaj, he said. The party also appealed to the Central and State governments to set up the proposed AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in Madurai as it would be close to economically backward Southern districts and poor people could benefit from it.

The MDMK led by Vaiko and Thol Thirumavalan’s VCK have already announced the decision not to contest the poll, being held to fill the vacancy caused by the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

