Put your heads, hearts and hands in police training: Kiran Bedi

Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo) Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo)

Police officials should put in their heads, hearts and hands in training new recruits and use social media to enrich their own knowledge, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said here on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural session of a national symposium on police training convened by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the retired IPS officer asked the forces to take up e-training modules which help to “cut time, cost and distance” and also create learning hubs.

“Every education is three hitch… head, heart and hands… we are training hands to do a job… we do a lot of leg work in training the police… but it is the heart and hands that should move the legs and not the legs moving the head and heart which does not exist… this has to become a habit,” she said.

“Training is the way the trainer is. If your heart is not in training then it does not work,” Bedi said.

Quite often the charge of police training is considered a “sidelined assignment” or a punishment posting by officers. But, such officials should not sulk and confidently say that they are working to make a good police officer for the society, she said.

Bedi advised the heads of police training institutions to use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube to learn and share new methodologies that can also be used for training and teaching purposes.

“Every constable matters…. one act takes us (police) to highest awards… one takes us to pits,” she said.

Endorsing the theme of the two-day symposium, ‘Promoting E-Learning for Police Training’, Bedi said e-learning should be used to the maximum.

Bedi headed the BPRD, the national nodal department to work upon and improve issues related to policing, between August 2006 and December 2007.

