Put up details of parking spaces on websites: CIC to MCDs

Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad directed the municipal corporations to give specific details against each parking, the class-wise slots or areas earmarked for parking

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 23, 2017 10:20 pm
The Central Information Commission has directed all three municipal corporations in the national capital to make public all designated parking places in Delhi and fees on their websites. Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad also directed the municipal corporations to give specific details against each parking, the class-wise slots or areas earmarked for parking.

“In the considered opinion of the Commission, the class of information under question ought to have been proactively disclosed by the public authority under Section 4(1)(b) of the RTI Act,” Azad said. He said there is a larger public interest involved because of hardship faced by the public due to lack of knowledge of designated parking areas.

Azad underlined that the details should be proactively made public on the websites to avoid a host of other problems faced by the public like unlawful levy of parking fee, and obstruction in free flow of traffic due to parking of vehicles on roads, among others. He directed the civic bodies to put up these details on their websites within three months.

