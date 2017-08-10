Put in more hours, I’ll do an hour more: PM to officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told bureaucrats across the country that whatever number of hours they put in their jobs every day, he will put in an hour more in his work. Speaking to district collectors, chief secretaries and central secretaries through a 30-minute video-speech New India Manthan in the evening, the PM said the five years between 2017 and 2022 should be taken up collectively for all-round development of the country, with stakeholders and beneficiaries as “partners of development”.

He was speaking to the top officers to commemorate the 75 years of the Quit India Movement. He said that by the time 75 years of Independence is celebrated in 2022, there should be “perceptible change” in areas of healthcare, education, roads, poverty alleviation among others, officers who attended the speech told The Indian Express. “He said that if you put in more hours, I promise you, I will put in an hour more than you,” said an officer. “Do not view people as beneficiaries, but view them as partners in this exercise and reach out to them for assistance and collaboration,” one officer quoted the PM as saying in the speech.

Officials said it was an inspirational speech and that the PM did not touch upon any specific issue as such. “Move beyond files and go to the fields” — that was the message the PM conveyed. The PM said that district collectors should convey the benefits of GST, or “Good and Simple Tax”, to the traders and businessmen of their districts. Modi also compared the development work in a district to a “relay race”. He said that just as the baton is passed on from one athlete to the next in a relay race, with the ultimate objective of winning the race, similarly, the development baton passes on successively from one collector to the next. He said a new website newindia.in, which contains information and activities related to the ‘Sankalp Se Sidhhi’ movement, has been created for this five-year exercise.

