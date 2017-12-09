Put country first, Army chief Bipin Rawat tells students in Indore

New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addresses media after guard of honour at South Block in New Delhi on Sunday. Express photo by prem Nath Pandey 01 jan 17 New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addresses media after guard of honour at South Block in New Delhi on Sunday. Express photo by prem Nath Pandey 01 jan 17

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday asked students to put the country first. “You (students) are the future of the country. You should always remember that the country comes first and other things come after it,” the General said at a function of Daily School here.

Rawat shed light on the heroic deeds of Indian Army captains Vikram Batra and Manoj Kumar Pandey who attained martyrdom in 1999 Kargil war. He hoped that many talented students would join the Army to serve the nation.

Going down memory lane, the General said, “When I was in school there were one or two TV channels. Then there were no mobile phones and internet was confined to a handful of people. But now due to modern communication techniques, the schools’ scenario has changed.”

He called upon the students to think big and set high goals and not let the failures shatter them. He exhorted the students to work for bettering the society and facilitating education for the underprivileged kids. “Success is not permanent and it only stays till hard labour is put in in its retention,” Rawat added.

