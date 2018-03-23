Put aside your differences, work together: Mamata to workers ahead of panchayat polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Partha Paul) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Partha Paul)

Ahead of the panchayat polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked her party leaders to put aside their differences and work together. At an administrative meeting at Midnapore town in West Midnapore, Mamata said, “No one is above anyone. All are equal. You all have to work together. You have to work peacefully. I will not listen to any complaints from anyone. You have to take everyone along with you,” she told party leaders. Mamata further said that no will be allowed to take commission from government projects. “Why is it taking so much of time to finish government projects? If contractors commissioned for a project do not finish work in time then blacklist them. Instead, give the project to local contractors,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App