‘Pushpak vimaan’ to transport Ram, Sita to Ayodhya for Diwali festivities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo)

Scenes from the Ramayana — arrival of Ram with Sita and Laxman to Ayodhya in ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ after defeating Ravana — will be recreated in Ayodhya on Wednesday with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing their symbolic ‘Rajyabhishek’ at Ram Katha Sthal. The three characters, along with Hanuman and Sugreev, will take off in a helicopter from Faizabad airstrip and land at Ram Katha Sthal — a helipad near Ram Katha park in the town.

After their symbolic ‘Rajyabhishek’, along with Adityanath, they will move to the main stage erected at Ram Katha park, where Governor Ram Naik, Union ministers Mahesh Sharma and K J Alphons, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, besides other state ministers, will be present.

The CM, Governor, ministers and some priests will address the gathering of locals and tourists, who will assemble at the park for ‘Deepotsav’ — a grand Diwali celebration being organised by the state government for the first time. Foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth Rs 133 crore for Ayodhya — funded by the Centre and UP government — will be laid on the occasion. Adityanath will also distribute certificates to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, new power connections and other schemes along with sweets and clothes for children.

All guests will then attend aarti at Saryu river. At ‘Ram Ki Paidi’, 1.71 lakh earthen lamps will be lit — a feat that may also find place in Guinness World Records. “The authorities of Guinness World Records have been contacted for entry nomination,” said an official associated with the event. Ram Leela will be staged in the evening by artists from Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nepal at Ram Katha park. The CM is likely to stay in Ayodhya on Wednesday and travel to Gorakhpur the next morning. Diwali celebrations by the state government will begin on Wednesday morning with a “heritage walk” from Kanchan Bhawan in Ayodhya to Nageshwardham at 7 am.

